Man arrested for stealing ATVs in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday a man was arrested in connection with an investigation into the theft of multiple ATVs from Scotland and Marlboro counties.

According to a post to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Michael Wayne Hutchinson, 48, was charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering.

Detectives recovered numerous stolen ATVs and a Bobcat loader which were then returned to the rightful owners.

Detectives with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation. Hutchinson will also face multiple charges in South Carolina, according to SCSO.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.