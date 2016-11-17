Harlem Globetrotters to bring tour to Florence on heels of setting 9 Guinness World Records

ATLANTA (WMBF) – The Harlem Globetrotters will make a stop at the Florence Civic Center as part of their 2017 World Tour. Earlier this year, they set nine Guinness World Records in a day, including the longest basketball hook shot.

According to a news release, tickets are on sale for $18 at harlemglobetrotters.com for the squad’s appearance Sunday, April 2 at 3 p.m.

The trick shot specialists earned their 15th Guinness World Record on the 12th Annual Guinness World Records Day at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

“We are the original trick shot artists, so it is great to reclaim our records and reestablish our dominance,” said Harlem Globetrotters star Big Easy Lofton. “We have been training hard so to have a day where we push the limits and try some fun yet challenging shots, is pretty cool. I mean, how many people can say they’re a Guinness World Records title holder? We can’t wait to put smiles on people's faces as we demonstrate our skills and talents on the upcoming world tour.”

The Globetrotters will tip off their 2017 World Tour on Dec. 26 and will play in over 250 North American markets as well as 30 countries worldwide.

The Globetrotters’ records for longest hook shot, longest blindfolded shot, most three-pointers by a pair in one minute and longest blindfolded hook shot were broken, then reclaimed. Here are some other records they hold:

Longest basketball hook shot – Big Easy Lofton (72 feet, 6.25 inches)

Longest basketball shot blindfolded – Ant Atkinson (73 feet, 10 inches)

Most basketball 3-pointers in one minute (single ball) – Ant Atkinson and Cheese Chisholm (10 each)

Farthest basketball shot made while sitting on the court – Thunder Law (58 feet, 9.25 inches)

Most bounced basketball 3-pointers in one minute – Zeus McClurkin (5)

Most basketball 3-pointers made by a pair in one minute – Ant Atkinson and Cheese Chisholm (22 each)

Farthest basketball shot under-one-leg – Thunder Law (52 feet, 5.5 inches)

Longest blindfolded basketball hook shot – Big Easy Lofton (58 feet, 2.5 inches)

Most basketball slam dunks in one minute (individual) – Zeus McClurkin (16)

