FIRST ALERT: Frost and freeze threat early next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A strong cold front will usher the coldest weather so far this season by Sunday and Monday of next week.



A strong cold front will quickly move through our region late Saturday. This front will bring an impressive d rop in temperatures by Sunday with afternoon readings only reaching the middle 50s.



The coldest temperatures are forecast to arrive both Sunday night and Monday night when widespread to to mid 30s are expected.



Across the Grand Strand, temperatures will d rop to near 35 with frost likely both Monday and Tuesday mornings. Inland areas will likely see the first widespread freeze of the season both mornings with temperatures near 32°.





