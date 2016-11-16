Smoke and haze from wildfires continues to blow into our region

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Areas of smoke and haze will continue to blow into our region from time to time as wildfires continue to burn in the western Carolinas.



An Air Quality Alert is in effect through Thursday for Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties. Thursday

will push the most concentrated areas of smoke across these counties. Across the areas, levels of smoke and haze will be enough to cause issues for those with respiratory ailments. Residents in these areas who are prone to breathing issues are urged

to limit time outside.



The rest of the area will continue to see periods of smoke and haze through the rest of the week and into the weekend as the wildfires will continue to burn across western North and South Carolina and Tennessee.





