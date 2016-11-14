Late season tropical development possible

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A late season tropical system may develop later this week in the Caribbean.



An area of persistent showers and thunderstorms continues to get slowly better organized in the Caribbean Sea today.



While conditions for more development are not very favorable the next several days, those conditions will change by later this week. A tropical depression may form by Thursday or Friday.



Tropical development in November is not uncommon. The most likely areas for tropical development this late in the season are typically around the southern Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea. While this system may develop, early forecast models suggest

it will be no threat to US coast.



Hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th.





