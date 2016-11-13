TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident shuts down Hwy. 17 in North Myrtle Beach

Two lanes of traffic have been shut down on North Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach due to a traffic accident Sunday evening. (Source: Raycom Media)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two lanes of traffic have been shut down on North Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach due to a traffic accident Sunday evening.

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety asked the public to avoid 1576 North Highway 17 at 6:17 p.m., where lanes one and two were shut down southbound.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.