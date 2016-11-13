One arrested, two injured after simultaneous shootings at Longs club

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – Two unrelated shootings took place at the same time at a club in Longs early Saturday morning.

According to Lt. Raul Denis with the Horry County Police Department, a fight inside the G Spot club located in the 8100 block of Highway 90, turned into a shootout outside. John L. Foster, 22, of Lumberton, NC produced a gun and started shooting, resulting in an exchange of gunfire with security guards. Foster then surrendered to the security guards and was arrested when officers arrived at 4:10 a.m.

Detectives were then dispatched, who discovered two people had gone to a local hospital with gunshot wounds suffered at the G Spot. An investigation revealed the victims were injured in a separate shooting that took place at the same time, unrelated to the one involving Foster and G Spot personnel. Detectives are seeking leads on the identity of the person responsible for the second shooting and hope to make an arrest soon, according to Denis.

Foster was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, in connection with the exchange of gunfire with security officers.

Call HCPD’s tip line at 843-915-8477 with any information on the case.

