NEW DETAILS: 19-year-old charged with murder of former Loris High School football player

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – A former Loris High School football player died after a shooting that took place in Longs Saturday afternoon.

According to Lt. Raul Denis with the Horry County Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call about a man walking down the street firing a gun at random in the 600 block of Freemont Road at 3:50 p.m. Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot lying in the road, and were informed additional victims had been taken to the hospital.

Detectives were able to identify the shooter as Devonta E. Williams, 19, of Longs. Williams was charged with murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick said 19-year-old Levi Herman Moody from Loris was pronounced dead at Seacoast Medical Center at 4:35 p.m. from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Two other victims are expected to survive their injuries.

Moody was a running back at Loris High School and committed to Limestone College on National Signing Day in February 2015.

According to Moody's mother, a funeral will be held Saturday, Nov. 19 at Loris High School at 1 p.m.

