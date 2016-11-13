First significant rain since Matthew on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Today will bring the first significant rain our area has seen since Hurricane Matthew, and be a raw, chilly and damp day.

An area of low pressure will slowly ride up the Carolina coast today and tonight. As it does, rain will gradually increase through the day with a steady, soaking rain likely at times through the afternoon and evening.

The combination of rain, clouds, and chilly temperatures in place will make for a very raw, almost winter-like day. Temperatures will only reach the lower 50s across the Pee Dee and into the middle and upper 50s across the Grand Strand. A northeast wind at 10-15 mph will make it feel even colder.

Areas of light rain and drizzle will linger tonight and into early Monday before gradually tapering off late Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, clouds will begin to break up with a little sunshine returning.

No heavy, or flooding rain is likely, but most areas will pick up between .50 and 1 inch of rain. This is good news, as the recent dry spell has led to an increased fire danger across our region.