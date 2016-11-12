West Florence Fire Rescue extinguishes brush fire - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

West Florence Fire Rescue extinguishes brush fire

West Florence Fire Rescue responded to a brush fire in the Savannah Grove area of Florence County Saturday night. (Source: WFFR) West Florence Fire Rescue responded to a brush fire in the Savannah Grove area of Florence County Saturday night. (Source: WFFR)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – West Florence Fire Rescue responded to a brush fire in the Savannah Grove area of Florence County Saturday night.

According to WFFR’s Facebook Live from the scene, firefighters used a drone to assess the fire before extinguishing it around 7 p.m.

