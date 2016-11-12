Chefs compete in inaugural FDTC Grill Master Challenge - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Chefs compete in inaugural FDTC Grill Master Challenge

(Left to Right) Chefs, Mitchell Sims, Cadejah Stukes, Bo Whitlock and Frank Halasz pose for a quick photo before the inaugural Grill Master Challenge. (Source: Hunter Thomas) (Left to Right) Chefs, Mitchell Sims, Cadejah Stukes, Bo Whitlock and Frank Halasz pose for a quick photo before the inaugural Grill Master Challenge. (Source: Hunter Thomas)
Judges, Chef and Restaurateur Jennifer Baker, Chef Latasha McCutcheon and Chef and Culinary Instructor Coco Floyd pose for a photo during the inaugural Grill Master Challenge. (Source: Hunter Thomas) Judges, Chef and Restaurateur Jennifer Baker, Chef Latasha McCutcheon and Chef and Culinary Instructor Coco Floyd pose for a photo during the inaugural Grill Master Challenge. (Source: Hunter Thomas)
Mitchell Sims (Left) and Bo Whitlock (Right) work hard to complete their appetizers before the 30-minute clock expires. (Source: Hunter Thomas) Mitchell Sims (Left) and Bo Whitlock (Right) work hard to complete their appetizers before the 30-minute clock expires. (Source: Hunter Thomas)
Winner Cadejah Stukes puts the final touches on her presentation as the clock ticks away. (Source: Hunter Thomas) Winner Cadejah Stukes puts the final touches on her presentation as the clock ticks away. (Source: Hunter Thomas)
Frank Halasz prepares his appetizer for the first round of the Grill Master Challenge. (Source: Hunter Thomas) Frank Halasz prepares his appetizer for the first round of the Grill Master Challenge. (Source: Hunter Thomas)

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – Chefs competed in Florence-Darlington Technical College’s inaugural Grill Master Challenge Friday night at the National Bean Market in Lake City.

According to FDTC PR/Marketing Specialist Hunter Thomas, chefs had 30 minutes to prepare appetizers.

Cadejah Stukes, a Lake City High School alumni and Cook II HMS Host at 1897 Market at the Charlott-Douglas Airport won the competition.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly