Equestrians saddle up for 35th Annual American Heart Association Beach Ride

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The 35th Annual American Heart Association Beach Ride, taking place Nov. 9 through 13, allows horse owners to ride and camp out in the fight against heart disease and stroke.

According to information from the American Heart Association, the event, held at Lakewood Camping Resort in Myrtle Beach, entails five days of vendors, a parade, karaoke, nightly entertainment, an auction and a celebratory 20-mile beach ride on horseback.

Horses are allowed on the beach exclusively for the event, which raised has raised $312,478, according to the AHA website. Riders donated a minimum of $150.

