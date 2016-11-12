One person killed in two-vehicle Orangeburg wreck

One person died in a two-vehicle wreck in Orangeburg Saturday. (Source: Raycom Media)

ORANGEBURG, SC (WMBF) – One person died in a two-vehicle wreck in Orangeburg Saturday.

According to Sergeant Bob Beres with South Carolina Highway Patrol, it happened at 12:50 p.m. at the intersection of SC 70 and Shillings Bridge Road.

Angelica Washington, 21, of Denmark, SC was driving west on SC 70. The driver of a 1979 Volkswagen convertible ran a stop sign going south on Shillings Bridge Road and was hit by Washington’s 2004 Nissan Altima.

The driver of the Volkswagen died in the crash. Washington was wearing a seatbelt. SCHP is investigating whether the deceased was wearing a seatbelt.

