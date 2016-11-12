Burn ban in effect for Darlington County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Burn ban in effect for Darlington County

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Darlington County officials issued a ban on all outdoor burning Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Darlington County Office of Emergency Management, conditions including a lack of rain, humidity and winds have contributed to making outdoor burning dangerous to manage. Wildfires in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia have depleted emergency resources.

