USA Track and Field SC holds cross country championship events at Market Common

Runners of all ages gathered at Grand Park at the Market Common in Myrtle Beach Saturday for the USA Track and Field South Carolina Junior Olympic Cross Country Association Championships and the Open/Master Cross Country Championship. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Runners of all ages gathered at Grand Park at the Market Common in Myrtle Beach Saturday for the USA Track and Field South Carolina Junior Olympic Cross Country Association Championships and the Open/Master Cross Country Championship.

According to the USATFSC website, the day started with a course walkthrough at 8 a.m., giving way to a 5K for open and masters divisions at 8:45 a.m. Children ages eight and under took part in a 2K (1.24 miles) starting at 9:30 a.m. 3Ks (1.86 miles) for ages nine through 12 started at 10:30 a.m.

A 4K (2.48 miles) for ages 13 and 14 will start at 12:40 p.m. and a 5K (3.11 miles) for ages 15 through 18 will start at 2 p.m.

Results will be posted at the awards area and online here. USATF Junior Olympic medals will be awarded to the top 15 runners in each age division. Medals will be awarded to the top three teams.

The top 30 runners and top five teams in each age division at the association championship will advance to the regional championship, to be held Nov. 19 at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, FL. Similarly, the top 30 runners and top five teams in each age division at the regional championship will advance to the national championship, to be held Dec.10 at Veterans Park in Hoover, AL.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.