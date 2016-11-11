Numerous wildfires spreading smoke into the Carolinas

(WMBF) - Numerous on-going wildfires across the Southeast are spreading smoke across the eastern Carolinas.

Severe drought conditions has helped fuel wildfire development in parts of western South and North Carolina, northern Georgia, and eastern Tennessee. Winds out of the west are helping to blow this smoke plume into the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. The haze created by these wildfires is expected to continue into Friday evening.

A strong cold front will move through overnight Friday, bringing in gusty winds out of the north. This will help to push the smoke to our south and clear us out into Saturday. We're aren't seeing much relief to the drought in these area experiencing the wildfires. It's possible we could occasionally see periods of smoke over the next couple of weeks depending on the direction of our winds.

