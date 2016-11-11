Walmart campaigns to start national movement to support veterans

Walmart announced Friday it has hired 3,900 veterans in South Carolina since 2013. (Source: Walmart)

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) – Walmart announced Friday it has hired 3,900 veterans in South Carolina since 2013.

According to a news release, with the launch of the 2016 Greenlight a Vet campaign, Walmart hopes to show ignite a national conversation for veterans, who, once returning home, are more camouflaged than ever.

Here’s how the Greenlight a Vet campaign works:

Change one light in a visible location at your home or office to green

Inspire others to join the cause by taking a picture of your green light and sharing it on social media using the hashtag #greenlightavet

The Greenlight A Vet movement has generated more than 4.2 million online acts of support.

The company’s Veterans Welcome Home Commitment has hired more than 153,000 veterans nationwide. The program offers a job to any eligible, honorably discharged U.S. veteran since it was announced Memorial Day 2013. Walmart hopes to hire 250,000 veterans by 2020.

