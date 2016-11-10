New businesses open in Myrtle Beach including Vineyard Vines, Wahlburgers

Tanger Outlets announced Thursday three new stores have opened at its Highway 17 location. (Source: Tanger Outlets on Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Tanger Outlets announced Thursday three new stores have opened at its Highway 17 location.

According to a Tanger Outlets’ news release, Francesca’s, Vineyard Vines and Talbots Woman have each opened a store in the last several weeks. Francesca’s opened Oct. 15 in suite 790, Vineyard Vines opened Oct. 17 in suite 830 and Talbots Woman opened Nov. 8 in Suite 330.

“We are excited to welcome new brands to our center. Their product offerings resonate with the shoppers in our area, adding to the Center’s unique customer experience,” remarked Julie Sluss, General Manager of the Tanger Outlet Center Highway 17 in Myrtle Beach. “We are proud to give our Tanger customers even more ways to save with popular designer and brand name retailers.’”

The release offered some background on each business. Francesca’s provides customers with a unique, fun and personalized shopping experience. The merchandise assortment is a diverse and balanced mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts.

Vineyard Vines is best known for its whimsical neckties and smiling pink whale logo. It offers a variety of clothing and accessories for men, women and children.

Talbots Woman is known for modern classic style that's both timeless and timely, fine quality craftsmanship, and gracious service.

Tanger Outlets is located at 10835 Kings Road number 204.

Wahlburgers, the restaurant created in the Boston area by Chef Paul Wahlburg and his celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie, opened at 1320 Celebrity Circle at Broadway at the Beach Oct. 31. Their Facebook proclaims, “Call ya mutha, we’re open.”

