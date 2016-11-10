Mobile home destroyed by fire in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A vacant mobile home in Florence was destroyed by fire in Florence Thursday morning.

According to a Florence Fire Department news release, firefighters arrived 600 block of Simmons Street around 2 a.m., where they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Three engine companies, a ladder company and a command officer got the fire under control in about 15 minutes but remained on scene for almost two hours extinguishing hot spots.

No injuries were reported. FFD is investigating the fire’s cause.

