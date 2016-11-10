Fire destroys flood-damaged home in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A house in Marion County that suffered flood damage in Hurricane Matthew was destroyed by fire Thursday morning.

Chief Billy Wallace said the Marion Rural Fire Department got the call around 9:40 a.m. about the fire in the Britton’s Neck community. Raines Fire Department and Britton's Neck-Gresham Fire Department.

Wallace said the homeowners were in the process of doing repairs on the house after it was damaged by flooding in Hurricane Matthew.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.