Darlington County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in Family Dollar armed robbery

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office asked the public’s help finding a suspect in an armed robbery at a Hartsville business Wednesday night. (Source: DCSO)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office asked the public’s help finding a suspect in an armed robbery at a Hartsville business Wednesday night.

According to Sheriff J. Wayne Byrd, it happened around 8 p.m. at the Family Dollar on North Fifth Street. A man in his mid-20s left the scene in an older model Honda Accord with front-end damage. Byrd said the hood is a different color than the rest of the car.

If you have any information on the case, call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4501.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.