Coldest temperatures so far this season on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A strong cold front will usher in the coldest temperatures so far this fall season by the weekend.



The front will push off shore Friday night and lead to a brisk Saturday with temperatures only reaching the upper 50s to near 60.



By Saturday night, the core of the chilly temperatures settle into the region. Temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 30s across the Grand Strand with some patchy frost possible on rooftops.



Across the Pee Dee, more widespread frost is likely as temperatures d rop into the lower and middle 30s. Areas along and west of Interstate 95 may see temperatures briefly d rop to the freezing mark.





