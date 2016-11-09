Many voters question accuracy of polling techniques

Local and national political news and infoMore >>
Brenda Bethune has officially been certified as the new mayor of Myrtle Beach following a canvassing of the votes cast in Tuesday’s runoff election.More >>
Local businesswoman Brenda Bethune has defeated incumbent John Rhodes to become the next mayor of Myrtle Beach.More >>
The polls have closed and now the results will start coming in to determine who will be the next mayor of Myrtle Beach.More >>
On Tuesday, Nov. 21, incumbent John Rhodes and challenger Brenda Bethune will take part in a runoff election to determine who will be the next mayor of Myrtle Beach.More >>
Safety, tourism and the future growth of Myrtle Beach; all major talking points for both Myrtle Beach Mayoral candidates at Tuesday’s Myrtle Beach Republican Women's meeting. Both have been very busy and have one final week left of campaigning. Safety and tourism have been the driving topics for this entire mayoral election and both candidates explain what sets their plans as mayor apart from each other, as voters prepare to cast their votesMore >>
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.More >>
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.More >>
Golden Globes set to roll out red carpet with spotlight on Hollywood's sexual harassment scandals.More >>
A Michigan teen nearly drowned at a swim meet Thursday but a swimmer from a rival school saved him.More >>
A North Carolina hairdresser decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.More >>
A female white tiger cub seized in Louisiana several weeks ago has found a new home at an exotic animal sanctuary in California, but authorities are tight-lipped about exactly where the animal was found.More >>
The NAACP is urging people to wear white and hold anti-Trump signs and another group says demonstrators will gather to "take a knee" during President Donald Trump's visit to Atlanta Monday.More >>
For the past three decades, an East Texas man has been serving his sentence on death row. David Lee Lewis, 52, was convicted of killing a Lufkin woman when he was burglarizing her home back in 1986.More >>
In a zany video quickly going viral, the principal of one local school belts out a song to announce a snow day.More >>
