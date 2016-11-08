UPDATE: Woman killed after tractor-trailers collide in Florence County

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving three vehicles, including two tractor-trailers in Florence County Tuesday. (Source: Raycom Media)

According to Lance Corporal Matt Southern, the collision happened at 6:29 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 76 and Cartersville Highway.

Roman Merla of Sunny Isle Beach, FL was driving a 2010 International tractor-trailer north on Cartersville Highway and ran a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 76, where he hit a 2009 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by John White of Vance, SC.

A 2010 Honda four-door hit the Freightliner from behind. The driver, 37-year-old Jequillar Lachelle Spann of Lynchburg, was trapped in the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Lance Corporal Southern says that Spann was wearing a seat belt.

Merla and White were wearing seat belts and sustained minor injuries.

