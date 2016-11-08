Darlington County voters approve penny sales tax for schools, alcohol sales on Sundays

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Voters in Darlington County said “yes” Tuesday to a bond and capital sales tax proposed by Darlington County Board of Education in August. Voters in Hartsville voted to change a law barring alcohol sales on Sundays.

According to SCvotes.org, 15,408 voters said “yes,” and 9,366 voters said “no” to the referendum, resulting in a 62.19 percent to 37.81 percent vote.

According to the Darlington County Schools website, the bond, which will cost no more than $60 million, will fund the construction of three new elementary schools. The funding will be generated through a one-cent sales tax to replace and pay off the debt from the 2003 one-cent sales tax.

The new schools would replace these aging facilities:

Brunson-Dargan Elementary School (Darlington) – 51 years old

Cain Elementary School (Darlington) – 61 years old

Washington Street Elementary School (Hartsville) – 55 years old

West Hartsville Elementary School (Hartsville) - 60 years old

Spaulding Elementary School (Lamar) – 63 years old

Lamar Elementary School (Lamar) – 68 years old

The board of education decided the penny sales tax is the most cost-effective solution to bring three new schools to the Darlington County.

According to SCvotes.org, 72 percent of Hartsville voters said “yes,” while just 28 percent said “no” to an alcohol sales referendum that allows establishments to sell alcohol “without regard of the hours or days of sales.”

