The consensus at the polls: 'Yes, I feel safe.'

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - In light of one of the most widely-debated and historical presidential elections, many cities around the country are doing things a little differently to protect you at the polls. So far, there has not been any public threats or disruptions at Horry County polls, but we were curious how safe locals feel.

Horry County voter Emily Vannoy said she feels safe. "Because I'm not alone, there's others there that are voting, I think we all feel safe we're just ready to get it over with," Vannoy said.

Others said they feel safe because their polling place is close to a police station, or consider themselves generally aware of their surroundings.

Local police are also working to make sure everyone feels that way. The Myrtle Beach Police Department spokesman said police increased patrols. He said officers will be visible and consistent at every polling place to match the high voter turnout expectations.

Horry County police aren't increasing patrols, but will be on stand-by if needed. Sandy Martin, the director for Horry County Voting and Elections, said the precincts are partnered with local police and the sheriff's department to ensure a smooth election day.

Police are not allowed in the polls on election day. But, Martin said the poll managers are trained in "if you see something, say something," and will not hesitate to call police if something seems off.

Other locals said they're happy to see the lines so long, "if you don't vote, you can't complain," one local business owner told WMBF News.

