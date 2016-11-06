Woman wakes to burglar who entered through hotel balcony

A woman arose to a scary surprise when a man in a black hoodie sweatshirt entered her hotel room through the balcony door. (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman arose to a scary surprise when a man in a black hoodie sweatshirt entered her hotel room through the balcony door.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department police report, officers responded to a burglary call at the Riptide Motel Saturday around 8 p.m.

A woman said she was lying in bed when she heard the balcony door open. She thought it was her mother and called to her, but there was no answer. When she took the cover off her head, she saw the man in the hoodie leave through the balcony door.

She called the police when she noticed her Michael Kors backpack was missing.

Police took photos of a footprint on the car below the balcony as evidence.

