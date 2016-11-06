Coroner identifies man murdered in Conway

A man was shot and killed Friday night in the North Lake subdivision in the Conway area. (Source: Nikki Sellers)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A man was shot and killed Friday night in the North Lake subdivision in the Conway area.

According to Horry County Deputy Chief Coroner Michelle McSpadden, the victim was Patrick Shawn Smith, 52, of Conway.

The Horry County Police Department is investigating the case as a homicide.

Saturday, HCPD asked the public to be on the lookout for a maroon Dodge Durango with South Carolina license plate number IFB800 in connection with a suspicious death on Mayfield Drive in the North Lake subdivision.

