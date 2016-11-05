Parking restrictions to be enforced around superblock in Myrtle - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Parking restrictions to be enforced around superblock in Myrtle Beach due to violence

Parking will be prohibited on certain streets in Myrtle Beach from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. effective Sunday. (Source: MBPD) Parking will be prohibited on certain streets in Myrtle Beach from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. effective Sunday. (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police will prohibit parking on certain streets in Myrtle Beach from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Sunday in response to a shooting at Pulse Ultra Club, Lieutenant Joey Crosby said.

According to the MBPD Facebook page, parking will be prohibited on all public spaces – surface lots and parallel parking spaces – located on both sides of the following streets:

  • Broadway - Joe White Avenue to Ninth North
  • Broadway - Ninth North to Main Street
  • Main Street -  Broadway to Kings Highway
  • Kings Highway -  Main Street to Joe White
  • Includes “superblock" surface lot, Eighth North and Oak Street surface lot between Eighth North, Oak and Broadway streets and the surface lot off Broadway (east of City Hall)
  • City hall, City Hall Annex (Housing Authority) and Train Depot Parking Lot

Exceptions:

  • Public officials in the performance of their duties

RELATED STORY: 

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly