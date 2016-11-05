Parking restrictions to be enforced around superblock in Myrtle Beach due to violence

Parking will be prohibited on certain streets in Myrtle Beach from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. effective Sunday. (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police will prohibit parking on certain streets in Myrtle Beach from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Sunday in response to a shooting at Pulse Ultra Club, Lieutenant Joey Crosby said.

According to the MBPD Facebook page, parking will be prohibited on all public spaces – surface lots and parallel parking spaces – located on both sides of the following streets:

Broadway - Joe White Avenue to Ninth North

Broadway - Ninth North to Main Street

Main Street - Broadway to Kings Highway

Kings Highway - Main Street to Joe White

Includes “superblock" surface lot, Eighth North and Oak Street surface lot between Eighth North, Oak and Broadway streets and the surface lot off Broadway (east of City Hall)

City hall, City Hall Annex (Housing Authority) and Train Depot Parking Lot

Exceptions:

Public officials in the performance of their duties

