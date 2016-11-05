FEMA disaster recovery centers in Horry, Georgetown counties to close on election day

The disaster recovery centers in Horry and Georgetown counties will close Tuesday, election day, and reopen Wednesday, according to a news release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. (Source: Georgetown County Facebook page)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The disaster recovery centers in Horry and Georgetown counties will close Tuesday, election day, and reopen Wednesday, according to a news release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The Horry County location will also close on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, and reopen Saturday, Nov. 12.

The Horry County disaster recovery center is located at the South Strand Recreation Center at 9650 Scipio Lane in Myrtle Beach and the Georgetown County disaster recovery center is located at Beck Recreation Center at 2030 Church Street in Georgetown.

FEMA has taken 36,996 registrations for individual assistance and has disbursed $25,013,502 to date.

FEMA inspectors have completed 24,196 inspections the 25,289 issued. The Small Business Administration has approved 188 applications worth $6,388,000.

To apply for FEMA Assistance call 800-621-3362 or click here.

If you have a speech disability, are deaf or hard of hearing, call (TTY) 800-462-758

If you use 711 or Video Relay Service, call 800-621-336

An individual may choose to receive SMS (Short Message Service) messaging during Registration Intake. This option allows them to have various notifications sent to their smart device regarding their FEMA application.

When registering applicants will be asked to provide:

Social Security number

Address of the damaged primary residence

Description of the damage

Information about insurance coverage

A current contact telephone number

An address where they can receive mail

Bank account and routing numbers for those preferring direct deposit of funds

FEMA Grant Assistance may be used for the following:

Temporary housing

Essential home repairs

Replace damaged personal property

Repairs to primary vehicle

Medical, dental or funeral expenses that were a result of the disaster

