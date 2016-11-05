Police seek car in connection with suspicious death in Conway

The scene of the death investigation in the North Lake community of Conway (Source: Nikki Sellers)

The Horry County Police Department announced Saturday it is looking for a dark-colored Dodge with the South Carolina license plate number IFB800 in connection with a death investigation, according to the HCPD Twitter account. (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department announced Saturday it is looking for a maroon Dodge Durango with the South Carolina license plate number IFB800 in connection with a death investigation, according to an HCPD Facebook post.

The Durango is believed to be connected to a suspicious death that occurred on Mayfield Drive in Conway.

If you have information about the vehicle, call 843-248-1520.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.