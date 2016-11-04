Men arrested after burglarizing campground, fleeing to Walmart

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two men have been arrested after they broke into RVs at a campground in Myrtle Beach Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, fought with security, and fled to Walmart on foot.

According to a police report, Zachary Todd, 24, of Murrells Inlet, was charged with shoplifting under $2,000, third-degree assault and battery, second-degree violent burglary and malicious injury to animals or personal property worth between $2,000 and $10,000. Dominick Tooker, 22, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with second-degree violent burglary and malicious injury to animals or personal property worth between $2,000 and $10,000.

Officers responded to a trespassing call at Walmart on Maryport Drive Nov. 1. There, Todd was fighting with Ocean Lakes Campground security guards. The security guards said they chased Todd and Tooker after a campground maintenance employee had discovered the men hiding under an RV and confronted them.

Inside Walmart, Todd ditched a Bluetooth speaker in the bathroom. Officers found a backpack full of children’s clothing, a Nintendo Wii with accessories and two Vizio TV remotes at the campsite.

Outside Walmart, Todd punched one of the security guards in the head before they physically restrained him. Officers then took Todd and Tooker into investigative custody.

It was discovered that Todd had local warrants and he and Tooker were taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Back at the campgrounds, officers found several RVs had been broken into and there was a shopping cart containing TVs and other stolen property.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.