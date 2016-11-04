Laurinburg residents wanted in Leland theft ring

LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) – The Laurinburg Police Department announced Friday it needs the public's help identifying two men in connection with a Leland theft ring.

According to a the Laurinburg Police Department’s Facebook page, the men are believed to be from the Laurinburg area.

If you know either of them, contact Leland Police at 910-408-3052 or Captain Chavis with Laurinburg Police at 910-291-1751.

