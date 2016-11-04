One person taken to hospital after 2-car wreck in Myrtle Beach

Police and fire crews responded to a traffic accident at 21st Avenue North and Kings Highway Friday morning. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police and fire crews responded to a two-car traffic accident at 21st Avenue North and Kings Highway Friday morning around 7:30.

Lieutenant Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said one person was taken to the hospital.

Drivers in the area should use caution.

