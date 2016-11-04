Highway Patrol reports fatal single-car wreck in Williamsburg County

At least one person was killed in a wreck early Friday morning in Williamsburg County. (Source: Raycom Media)

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a wreck early Friday morning in Williamsburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, it happened at the intersection of US 521 and Earls Road at 1 a.m.

Corporal Sonny Collins said the car, a 2011 Chevrolet, was heading north on US 521 when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a ditch. The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was the only person in the car.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.