Myrtle Beach bank robbery suspect arrested and charged

A man entered the BNC Bank at 38th Avenue North at Grissom Parkway in Myrtle Beach just after noon Thursday. (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The suspect wanted in connection with the robbery of a BNC Bank location in Myrtle Beach Thursday afternoon has been identified and arrested, according to Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby.

Adam James Belanger, 24, was arrested Thursday and charged with robbery, according to police records.

The incident happened just after 12 p.m., Thursday when a man entered the BNC Bank at 3751 Robert Grissom Pkwy., in Myrtle Beach demanded money.

He then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

