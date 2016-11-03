Bond denied for Palmetto Pointe Apartments shooter

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An Horry County judge denied bond for Tyrone James, charged in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Oct. 30.

Tyrone Edward James, 39, surrendered to police Wednesday and is in police custody. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

At about 9 p.m. Sunday night, police responded to a shooting at a residence at Palmetto Pointe Apartments on St. Ives road, according to officials. Officers found a 42-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were shot during a domestic dispute. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. They are expected to recover from their injuries.

According to a patrol sergeant with HCPD, the shooting was domestic-related. The female victim told police that the suspect was her boyfriend, and he was upset because she "would not be with him," the police report states.

