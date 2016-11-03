Croissants Bakery announces cans for coffee food drive

Croissants Bistro and Bakery in Myrtle Beach announced Thursday it will hold a food drive called Cans for Coffee throughout the month of November. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Croissants Bistro and Bakery in Myrtle Beach announced Thursday it will hold a food drive called Cans for Coffee throughout the month of November.

According to a news release, customers who bring in specific canned food items to Croissants for the Backpack Buddies program will receive a free small cup of coffee.

Backpack Buddies supplies participating schools in Horry County with nutritious, child-friendly, self-serve food designed to put in a backpack and feed a child over the weekend.

“I was sincerely touched and humbled when learning about the Backpack Buddies program,” said Heidi Vukov, owner of Croissants. “We are eager to help this amazing program and hope to have a great turnout of customers with canned goods.”

Croissants will accept canned chicken noodle soup, canned pasta and Vienna sausages.

