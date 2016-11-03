TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 9 reopens after accident involving box truck

An accident with injuries on SC 9 in Little River may affect your commute Thursday morning. (Source: WMBF News)

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - An accident with injuries that closed all four lanes on a portion of SC 9 in Little River may have affected your commute Thursday morning.

According to information from South Carolina Highway Patrol, it happened at 3498 East SC 9 near Circle K in Little River.

Authorities said the wreck, near the Sea Mountain Highway intersection, involved a box truck, and all four lanes of Highway 9 were closed for a while Thursday morning.

