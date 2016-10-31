Waccamaw River forecast to fall below flood stage this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The Waccamaw River is finally forecast to go below flood stage later this week.

After reaching a new record high crest of 17.82 feet, the Waccamaw River near Conway continues to drop.

The most current forecast has the river falling from the moderate flood stage into the minor flood stage by Tuesday and finally falling below minor flood stage and to normal levels by late Wednesday and Thursday.

Rainfall amounts of 10 to 15 inches quickly pushed the Waccamaw River into major flood stage shortly after Hurricane Matthew. The river rose to 17.82 feet on October 17th breaking the old record of 17.81 feet following a hurricane in 1928.

