Halloween on the Marshwalk kicks off Monday night

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - The Marshwalk's longest-running event, Halloween on the Marshwalk, is on Monday night. According to the Facebook page for the event, all eight restaurants will have food and drink specials. Crystal Head Vodka will run a pub-crawl with demonstrations and giveaways.

It starts at 5 p.m. with children's trick-or-treating. The annual children's costume contest is at 6 p.m. in front of Drunken Jack's. According to the website, "Prizes will be awarded for the most creative, best group, funniest, and the scariest for kids ages three and up. Kids ages two and under will compete for the Awes Applause award. Prizes include trophies, ribbons, and candy bags."

There is a pet costume contest as well.

The adult costume contest will start a 7 p.m. and conclude at 10:30 pm at Bubba's Love Shack. Over $3,500 dollars in cash and prizes will be awarded to the top costumes. Categories include People’s Choice, best Duo/Group, Best Individual, Big & Bulky, Murrells Inlet Themed and Honorable Mention, according the Halloween at the Marshwalk's Facebook page.

John Campbell is the managing partner for Dead Dog Saloon and The Claw House. "This is one of the first big events since the hurricane. So, hurricane is behind us, we don't really want to really think about it or have anything close to us again. The Marshwalk sustained minimal damage, cosmetic stuff here and there but we are open, expecting a huge crowd Monday and can't wait to get things going," Campbell said.

Dead Dog Saloon had damage to their dock, and The Claw House suffered some damage from a tree, Campbell said.

As a past judge, Campbell suggested costume-goers go for originality over gore.

Here's a breakdown of prizes according to the event's Facebook page.

*Each restaurant will provide 1 $50 gift card for “Murrells Inlet Themed Costume Winner” and 1 $25 gift card for other winners (6). The final (1) $25 gift card will be for an “Honorable Mention Winner” totaling 7 - $25 gift cards.

5 Winners: People’s Choice, Best Duo or Group, Best Individual, Big & Bulky, & Murrells Inlet Theme

• People’s Choice: $1500.00 (sponsor)

• Best Duo or Group: $500 + $50 worth of gift cards (2 - $25 gc’s)

• Best Individual: $500 + $50 worth of gift cards (2 - $25 gc’s)

• Big & Bulky: $500 + $50 worth of gift cards (2 - $25 gc’s)

• Murrells Inlet Themed: $350 worth of MarshWalk gift cards

• Honorable Mention: 1 - $25 gift card

All contestants must visit each of the eight MarshWalk restaurants and collect a colored wristband to be eligible for any of the contest awards.

For rules, regulations and complete contest details visit www.marshwalk.com , the Facebook page (@TheMarshWalkofMurrellsInlet) or call the MarshWalk answering service (843) 497-3450

