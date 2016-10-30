Lugoff Fire-Rescue uses rescue boat acquired after October 2015 floods during Hurricane Matthew

Lugoff Fire-Rescue mobilized its rescue equipment for responses during Hurricane Matthew in Lugoff and in Marion County. (Source: LFR)

LUGOFF, SC (WMBF) – Lugoff Fire-Rescue and the Kershaw County Legislative Division will hold a news conference Monday to discuss how the knowledge gained from the historic flooding of October 2015 paid dividends during Hurricane Matthew.

According to a LFR news release, the conference will be held at 892 Highway 1 South at 3 p.m.

Following the October 2015 flooding, an after-action review highlighted Lugoff Fire-Rescue’s need for Swiftwater Rescue equipment. SC Senator Vincent Sheheen spearheaded the effort that resulted in LFR receiving a rescue boat, motor, trailer and equipment specifically designed for water rescues.

Members of the KCLD, the Lugoff Fire Board of Commissioners, firefighters and rescue swimmers will be on hand, in addition to the rescue equipment itself.

LFR mobilized the equipment for responses during Hurricane Matthew in Lugoff and in Marion County. Rescue swimmers used it to access flooded homes on the Little Pee Dee River.

