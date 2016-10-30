USDA to provide $10M to improve infrastructure in rural SC

The United States Department of Agriculture announced Sunday it will partner with the SC Community Loan Fund to make $10 million available to community organizations in rural South Carolina for facilities and services. (Source: USDA Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The United States Department of Agriculture announced Sunday it will partner with the SC Community Loan Fund to make $10 million available to community organizations in rural South Carolina for facilities and services such as education, health care and infrastructure.

According to a USDA news release, USDA Rural Development Secretary Lisa Mensah and Congressman Jim Clyburn will highlight the pubic-private partnership Tuesday in Columbia at 1737 Main Street at 2:30 p.m.

The money will come in the form of long-term, low-interest financing guaranteed by private lenders and supplemented by private foundation grants.

