Man arrested on drug charges after foot chase

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop escalated into a foot chase down several streets late Saturday night in Myrtle Beach.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, Demetrius Collier, 28, fled on foot after an officer stopped his 2003 Chevy Tahoe at the corner of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Chester Street for making an improper turn at 11:43 p.m.

The officer chased Collier down 10th Avenue onto Withers Aly and then onto Ninth Avenue before signaling for help to another officer driving in the area. Collier surrendered on Ocean Boulevard.

Officers recovered 3.8 grams of cocaine and 10.2 grams of marijuana.

Collier was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and simple possession of marijuana.

