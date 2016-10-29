Woman dies after head-on crash in Florence - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

BREAKING

Woman dies after head-on crash in Florence

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman was killed after a head-on crash near Haven Straits in Florence Friday evening.

According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, Rosa Green, 76, of Johnsonville was a passenger in one of the vehicles in the crash on Howe Springs Road around 6:45 p.m. She died at the hospital as a result of her injuries.

Florence police are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly