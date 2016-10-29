Disaster recovery center opens in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A disaster recovery center is now open in Robeson County to help survivors of Hurricane Matthew apply for disaster assistance.

According to a news release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, officials will be on hand to answer questions Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice.

The center is located in Lumberton at the old K-Mart at 2750 North Roberts Avenue.

“We’ve come a long way in the past three weeks in terms of assistance provided to storm survivors,” said North Carolina Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry. “But we still have a long way to go. FEMA, the state, counties and volunteers are doing all we can to help, but ultimately each individual, each family has to take charge of their own recovery.”

State and federal officials advise recipients of disaster relief grant money to spend it wisely, offering these suggesetions:

Home repairs including fixing structural issues, water, septic and sewage systems

Rental assistance for a different place to live temporarily

Repair or replace an essential vehicle that was flooded

Medical care for an injury caused by the disaster

Repair, clean or replace clothing or specialized tools that were damaged in the flood

Necessary educational materials (e.g., computers, school books, supplies)

Moving and storage expenses related to the disaster

Other disaster-related expenses

“It is imperative that funding provided to individuals for disaster recovery is spent on essentials such as housing, clothing and the basic necessities,” said Wright. “The counties, state and FEMA are doing everything we can to assist these families, but ultimately, the success of their recovery is up to them.”

For more information on the North Carolina recovery, click visit www.readync.org and fema.gov/disaster/4285.

