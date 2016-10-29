FEMA: Disaster assistance applicants to receive ‘letter of eligibility’

South Carolinians who applied for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency after Hurricane Matthew will receive a letter informing them whether or not they are eligible. (Source: WMBF News)

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – South Carolinians who applied for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency after Hurricane Matthew will receive a letter informing them whether or not they are eligible.

According to a news release, FEMA officials report that the most common reasons for denial of assistance in Hurricane Matthew are:

Insufficient storm-related damage to affect the habitability of the damaged home. FEMA will provide assistance to assure your home is habitable – that it is safe, functional and sanitary.

Survivors have chosen to remain in their damaged homes while repairs are being made. In these cases they may be eligible to receive assistance for repairs, but are ineligible for housing assistance.

Duplication of applications. Two people (husband and wife, for example) have applied for assistance for the same damaged home. Only one application per household is allowed.

Information about filing an appeal will be included with the letter. Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or visit a disaster recovery center for more information about the appeal process. Submit appeals and the required documentation here.

