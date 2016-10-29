Myrtle Beach restaurant carves out fun with pumpkin contest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A local restaurant is holding its annual staff Halloween pumpkin contest this weekend, featuring some creative entries. And you can decide which one squashed the competition.

According to an employee at The Original Benjamin’s Calabash Seafood on North Kings Highway, ballots are available on the tables where the pumpkins are displayed. The winning staff member receives $200, the runner-up receives $150 and the second runner-up receives $75.

The judges - self-proclaimed “scaredy-cats” - asked that submissions not be scary. Among the entries were a Donald Trump pumpkin, a Finding Nemo-themed pumpkin, a jellyfish pumpkin, a Yoda pumpkin and a pumpkin tribute to the children’s rhyme There was an Old Woman who Swallowed a Fly.

