Driver charged after crash kills CCU student crossing highway on foot

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Coastal Carolina University student was hit by a car and killed in Conway early Saturday morning and the driver has been charged.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said Ryan Bielawa, 19, of Averill Park, NY died while crossing Highway 544 near the Monarch Apartments around 12:45 a.m.

According to a City of Conway news release, when officers arrived, they determined a pedestrian had been hit, and the car had left the scene. The car, driven by Edward L. Washington, 31, of Conway, returned a short time later.

Washington was charged with felony DUI resulting in death and driving under suspension. He was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center, where he is held under a $50,000 bond.

Conway police and the SC Highway Patrol MAIT Team are investigating the crash.

