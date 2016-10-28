FEMA: Over $15M disbursed to those impacted by Hurricane Matthew

More than 30,000 people have registered for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency so far, and over $15 million has been disbursed. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – More than 30,000 people have registered for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency so far, and over $15 million has been disbursed.

According to a FEMA news release, 282 inspectors have completed 15,664 inspections of the 20,771 issued.

The Small Business Administration has approved 59 loan applications worth $2,464,100 of the 545 received.

To apply for FEMA Assistance call 800-621-3362 or click here.

If you have a speech disability, are deaf or hard of hearing, call (TTY) 800-462-758

If you use 711 or Video Relay Service, call 800-621-336

